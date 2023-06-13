LIMITED EDITION: Drew Litton's Denver Nuggets tribute T-shirt

Sure, the NBA has all that official league merch, but what’s more Colorado than having and wearing one of Sun cartoonist Drew Litton’s signature pieces to mark the Nugget’s historic chapter in Centennial State sports history?

His latest drawing to chronicle state history comes as the Nuggets finally won their first NBA title in the franchise’s 47-year history in the league.



To commemorate the triumph, the Sun wants to print up quality T-shirts emblazoned with the winning cartoon that’s almost as much of an instant classic as the game itself.



Are you with us?

We are taking pre-orders for The Colorado Sun's Denver Nuggets T-shirt from Drew Litton. If we get enough orders, we'll move forward. Get your order in by midnight this Sunday, June 18, and we'll place the order on Monday.

Please note: Tees won't be delivered till sometime in July. We're also considering hosting a pick-up party featuring the artist himself. We'll notify customers prior to shipping. For those who choose this, we will refund the shipping charge at the time of pickup.

If you’ve spent any time in Colorado, you know Drew is a legend who has been cartoon-chronicling our state for more than 40 years — the beautiful moments and the ugly times. Before The Sun you know him from his drawings of the Broncos during their Super Bowl wins in the 1990s that gained a great following at Rocky Mountain News.

The Colorado Sun will give net profits to Drew because we want to support his efforts to illustrate local news (View his cartoons at The Sun HERE).

Sizing information: These will be unisex t-shirts. The larger 2XL and 3XL are slightly more.

Sizes XS S M L XL 2XL 3XL Length* 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 Width 17 1/2 19 20 1/2 22 24 26 28

*Length is measured from the highest point of the shoulder to the bottom hem of the shirt

Any questions? Email The Sun at support@coloradosun.com